Eviction drive undertaken near Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a major eviction drive, illegal street vendors who encroached the footpath in front of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Campus were evicted. Medical College principal Thomas Mathew said the drive was undertaken after several complaints were received from pedestrians that they were not able to walk freely owing to the presence of vendors.

Hospital superintendent M S Sharmad said due to the encroachment of street vendors, ambulances attending emergency cases, as well as other vehicles, had to wait to enter the campus. He added that the activities of the vendors had resulted in pollution and clogging of drains. The eviction drive conducted with the help of Medical College Police. It was also attended by Medical College principal, superintendent MS Sharmad, security officer Babu Pradeep, counsellor SS Sindhu and others.