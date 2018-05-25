Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd: Moving towards implementation phase

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Expediting the implementation of one of the state’s flagship programmes, Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON), the implementing agency Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL), will float a tender for the same on May 31.

According to KSITIL, the project will move towards the implementation phase after 60 days since the date of floating the tender. Earlier, during the second week of May, the Cabinet had approved the memorandum of association, articles of association and joint venture agreement for establishing KFON Ltd, which will be registered as a private limited company.

“The deck is cleared for the launch of Rs 1,028.20 crore KFON project,” said KSITIL managing director M G Rajamanickam.According to the MD, when the Cabinet accords its sanction for the memorandum of association, articles of association and organisation structure of the proposed KFON Ltd prepared by a core committee chaired by the KSEB chairman and managing director, the direction was such that either the company should have to be formed within May 31 or the tender should be floated within that date.

“As KSEB couldn’t nominate a director to the board, the constitution of the company has been put on hold. Thus, we are moving ahead with the floating of the tender,” said Rajamanickam.

He further adds that within 18 months since its launch, KFON project will be completed.“We had completed the technical specifications. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board has also sanctioned the required fund. In the first phase, we will connect 35,000 government offices via fibre optic network,” said Rajamanickam.

At the same time, he also said the takeaway from KFON project will be the assurance of providing high-speed internet connectivity with limited bandwidth for free to 20 lakh BPL families. In the next phase, it is said KFON Ltd will lease the dark fibre for media houses, IT parks and others.

KFON Ltd, which is a joint venture company, will be formed with a shareholding pattern of 49:49:2, with KSEB, KSITIL and the state government as its shareholders. While the very project envisages to establish, manage and operate an optic fibre network that will provide fibre connectivity across the state, it also intends to facilitate rapid development of economic sectors in the state.

It is learned the global consultancy firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) will act as the Project Management Unit that will provide necessary advice for implementing KFON.

Kerala Fibre Optic Network- a joint venture of Kerala State Electricity Board and Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd

For implementing the programme, a private limited company named KFON Ltd to be formed

Company to be formed with a shareholding pattern of 49:49:2 with KSEB, KSITIL and state government as its shareholders

The proposed company will have two directors from KSITIL, two directors from KSEB, two directors from state government, one independent director nominated by the government and two nominee directors (if and when required)

In its first phase, KFON will connect 35,000 government offices via fibre optic network

It also assures of providing high-speed internet connectivity with limited bandwidth for free to 20 lakh BPL families