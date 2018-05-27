A treat for all senses at LDF Government's anniversary celebrations 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coffee sans coffee beans! The medicinal coffee sold by Chandrika from Kallar was an instant hit at Ananthavismayam, the exhibition-cum-sales fair organised as part of the government’s second-anniversary celebrations at Kanakakkunnu Palace here. The medicinal coffee is a brew made of about 17 herbs and spices, according to Chandrika. She claims the coffee is safe for diabetes patients and also a cure for cholesterol and cough.

Tribal healer Appukkuttan Kani is offering steam baths to visitors. According to him, the bath comprising 64 herbs can cure allergies and joint pain. Chandrika and Appukkuttan are among the many unique services and offerings that have come under the umbrella of the anniversary celebrations.

Sunday visitors will have treats such as ‘battoora and ‘varutharacha kozhi’ curry, chicken ‘kondattam’ and kappa biriyani at Cafe Kudumbashree.

The stall of Peringammala District Agricultural Farm sells saplings of different high-yield plants, including jackfruit varieties like Singapore palodan varikka. Mango varieties such as kottukkonam, neelam, Banganapally, Maharaja Pasanth and chandrakkalan, and Allahabad safed, a guava variety, are also available.

A neurology consultation will be available at the stall run by the Government Medical College Hospital, managed by a team led by an assistant professor. There will be separate camps run by Ayurveda, Homoeo departments and the Government Ayurveda College Hospital. Medicine will be given free. The camp will be from 11 am to 7 pm.

A free soil test is being offered at the mobile soil test laboratory of the Agriculture Department. Samples will be received between 10 and 10.30 a.m. Results will be given after 3 pm. It will also be sent by post.

The Food Safety Department stall educates on how to find out about adulteration in food items. The mobile food safety lab will test water quality for free. Information on the Food Safety Department’s service and functioning is also provided.

Programmes today

Cultural programmes on Sunday include dramas ‘Theenmeshayile Durantham’, penned by Sulaiman Kakkodi at 5 pm. The drama ‘Vamshananthara Thalamura’ directed by Vineeth Kalathara will follow. Navakeralam Democratic Music Band will perform at 7 pm. It will feature six songs by poet Prabha Varma. It will be followed by jembe artist George Aban’s performance.SeminarA seminar on ‘Energy conservation and solar power’ will be organised by KSEB and ANERT at Sooryakanti auditorium at 3 pm.