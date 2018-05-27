Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A treat for all senses at LDF Government's anniversary celebrations 

The medicinal coffee sold by Chandrika from Kallar was an instant hit at Ananthavismayam, the exhibition-cum-sales fair organised as part of the government’s second-anniversary celebrations.

Published: 27th May 2018 01:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coffee sans coffee beans! The medicinal coffee sold by Chandrika from Kallar was an instant hit at Ananthavismayam, the exhibition-cum-sales fair organised as part of the government’s second-anniversary celebrations at Kanakakkunnu Palace here. The medicinal coffee is a brew made of about 17 herbs and spices, according to Chandrika. She claims the coffee is safe for diabetes patients and also a cure for cholesterol and cough. 

Tribal healer Appukkuttan Kani is offering steam baths to visitors. According to him, the bath comprising 64 herbs can cure allergies and joint pain.  Chandrika and Appukkuttan are among the many unique services and offerings that have come under the umbrella of the anniversary celebrations. 

Sunday visitors will have treats such as ‘battoora and ‘varutharacha kozhi’ curry, chicken ‘kondattam’ and kappa biriyani at Cafe Kudumbashree. 

The stall of Peringammala District Agricultural Farm sells saplings of different high-yield plants, including jackfruit varieties like Singapore palodan varikka. Mango varieties such as kottukkonam, neelam, Banganapally, Maharaja Pasanth and chandrakkalan, and Allahabad safed, a guava variety, are also available.

A neurology consultation will be available at the stall run by the Government Medical College Hospital, managed by a team led by an assistant professor. There will be separate camps run by Ayurveda, Homoeo departments and the Government Ayurveda College Hospital. Medicine will be given free. The camp will be from 11 am to 7 pm.

A free soil test is being offered at the mobile soil test laboratory of the Agriculture Department. Samples will be received between 10 and 10.30 a.m. Results will be given after 3 pm. It will also be sent by post.
The Food Safety Department stall educates on how to find out about adulteration in food items. The mobile food safety lab will test water quality for free. Information on the Food Safety Department’s service and functioning is also provided.    

Programmes today 

Cultural programmes on Sunday include dramas ‘Theenmeshayile Durantham’, penned by Sulaiman Kakkodi at 5 pm. The drama ‘Vamshananthara Thalamura’ directed by Vineeth Kalathara will follow. Navakeralam Democratic Music Band will perform at 7 pm. It will feature six songs by poet Prabha Varma. It will be followed by jembe artist George Aban’s performance.SeminarA seminar on ‘Energy conservation and solar power’ will be organised by KSEB and ANERT at Sooryakanti auditorium at 3 pm.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ananthavismayam Kanakakkunnu Palace

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale