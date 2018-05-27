Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges PM Modi to resolve postal strike

The strike of the post workers that began on May 22 has affected the functioning of the department.

Published: 27th May 2018 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to hold talks with postal employees’ unions to resolve the strike that has left the postal services paralysed.The strike of the post workers that began on May 22 has affected the functioning of the department. Due to this, the postal savings bank transactions have also been hit, Pinarayi wrote.

The public including job seekers, school and college admission applicants still depend on postal services. 

If the strike is not resolved, it will affect the working of various schemes like Digital India and Rural Information Communication Technology, Pinarayi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Narendra Modi postal strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone | Instagram
Deepika Padukone to turn Superhero inspired by Wonder Woman?
In this photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House via Yonhap News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in embrace each other after their meeting at the northern side of the Panmunjom in North Korea, Saturday, May 26, 2018. | AP
North and South Korean leaders hold surprise meeting
Gallery
The Congress today hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the completion of its four years in power, accusing it of betraying the people of the country and not fulfilling the promises the ruling BJP had made to them. (IN PIC: Youth Congress workers pr
IN PICTURES | Youth Congress workers in New Delhi protest against fuel price hike
The winners-take-all T20 final, in front of a capacity crowd at the Wankhede Stadium, will see Chennai Super Kings, who are gunning for their third IPL crown, take on 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad five days after their first play-off game at the same neutral venue. | PTI
IN PICTURES | Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad to square off in high-voltage IPL finale