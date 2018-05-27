Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges PM Modi to resolve postal strike

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to hold talks with postal employees’ unions to resolve the strike that has left the postal services paralysed.The strike of the post workers that began on May 22 has affected the functioning of the department. Due to this, the postal savings bank transactions have also been hit, Pinarayi wrote.

The public including job seekers, school and college admission applicants still depend on postal services.

If the strike is not resolved, it will affect the working of various schemes like Digital India and Rural Information Communication Technology, Pinarayi said.