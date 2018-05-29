Toonz Safari to helpexplore animation world

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 29th May 2018 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  If you’re an animation buff, then this one’s for you. Toonz Animation India is organising ‘Toonz Safari,’ an opportunity for young and talented artists to explore the animation world and its possibilities. The event, comprising a studio tour and career guidance session, will be held on Wednesday and Thursday at the Toonz Animation Studio at Technopark.

Higher secondary students and students pursuing their degree can take part in the event, the organisers said.  “As the demand for skilled and creative talents is increasing day by day in the field of media and entertainment, there is huge scope for animators, game developers and visual effects artists in both India and abroad,” Toonz Animation CEO P Jayakumar said in a statement.

Toonz Safari is being organised to impart awareness about the industry and career opportunities in the media and entertainment field. The event will be held in four batches from 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm on both the days. Entry is free. 3D movie director and VFX expert Mahesh Kesav will interact with the participants. The event will cater to individuals of the age group 17 to 30. For details, contact 9249494908, 9995554898 or log on to www.toonzacademy.com.

