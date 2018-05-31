Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Keeping it reel

It is 2018, and film clubs have been a thing for well over three decades now.

Published: 31st May 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Aparna J & Merin Suresh
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is 2018, and film clubs have been a thing for well over three decades now. Film societies in the state, aren’t just a great place to socialise, they’ve helped broaden the minds of people into accepting and appreciating world cinema culture. Although film clubs like Metro Film Society and Cochin Film Society have been around for a while, the Friday evening film screenings by Cochin Arts and Communication (CAC) seems to have made a deeper impact amongst millennials, primarily due to regular showcases.

What began as an initiative for liturgical purposes, turned out into a hub for people appreciative of art, culture, and films. Now, after a six-month sabbatical, CAC gets a facelift—this time with better infrastructure, a 100-seater projection theatre, vibrant interiors, a digital recording studio, and a few new extra-curricular courses on its agenda.

Dreaming big

The 10-year-old establishment has been screening movies of all genres, including documentaries, from all over the world. With a motive to provide a common platform of interest for all cinema lovers, CAC screens flicks every Friday, following the one language per-month rule. It also recognises the work of a few notable directors from time to time. Straying away from the norm, it does not believe in charging the ardent appreciators of cinema with a membership fee.

“At CAC Friday Films, we try to go the extra mile to bring in a good selection of films. We pick the best movies that are screened at different film festivals such as Cannes, Sundance, Berlin, and many more,” says professor Shaji Joseph, who curates the content. To top it off, discussions are held after every film’s screening to talk about the technicalities of the movie and whether or not the movie was able to convey the message.  

In short, this small space has become a celebration of cinema from across the globe.
For Details Call: 2396215

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision