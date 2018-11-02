Aiming at self-reliance, KTDC launches membership card schemes 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation has launched the Premium Life Membership and Institutional Membership cards for individuals and institutions. The scheme includes seven nights’ free stay in a year in any of its hotels.

“It’s a novel scheme which will help KTDC achieve self-reliance and it also comes as a good model for other PSUs in Kerala,” said Finance Minister Thomas Isaac while inaugurating the scheme on Thursday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran was also present.

The inaugural Premium Life Membership Card was handed over to Siddeek Ahmed, chairman of Eram Group.

The fee for the premium life-long membership ‘KTDC Elite Ensemble’ is Rs 10 lakh while that of institutional membership titled ‘KTDC Corporate Collective’ is Rs 15 lakh.

IATA vice-president E M Najeeb and KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar, Tourism Secretary Rani George and marketing manager Raj Mohan were present. The boat crew involved in rescue operations during the recent floods were presented appreciation certificates and cash awards.