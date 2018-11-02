Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Aiming at self-reliance, KTDC launches membership card schemes 

 The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation has launched the Premium Life Membership and Institutional Membership cards for individuals and institutions. 

Published: 02nd November 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran handing over KTDC’s first Premium Life Membership Card to Eram Group chairman Siddeek Ahmed in the presence of KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar and others on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation has launched the Premium Life Membership and Institutional Membership cards for individuals and institutions. The scheme includes seven nights’ free stay in a year in any of its hotels. 

“It’s a novel scheme which will help KTDC achieve self-reliance and it also comes as a good model for other PSUs in Kerala,” said Finance Minister Thomas Isaac while inaugurating the scheme on Thursday. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran was also present.

The inaugural Premium Life Membership Card was handed over to Siddeek Ahmed, chairman of Eram Group. 

The fee for the premium life-long membership ‘KTDC Elite Ensemble’ is Rs 10 lakh while that of institutional membership titled ‘KTDC Corporate Collective’ is Rs 15 lakh.

IATA vice-president E M Najeeb and KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar, Tourism Secretary Rani George and marketing manager Raj Mohan were present. The boat crew involved in rescue operations during the recent floods were presented appreciation certificates and cash awards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation KTDC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp