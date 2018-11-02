Delve into Diwali décor 

Saumya R Chawla By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: South Indian brand Elan Furnishings has made its mark by celebrating style, luxury and understated opulence.“This Diwali season, we have curated a variety of soft furnishings for upholstery in rich jewel tones, ranging from dark blues, emerald greens, oranges and reds. It’s perfect to add a pop of colour and festivity to your home,” Poonam Jhaver, the owner, says with a smile.

There is really no place more fitting for interior designer, architect and founder of DesignWorks, Nancy Satish to host he Masterclass on Diwali décor. As we get sit around, surrounded by upholstery, we notice that while some of the fabrics are sourced from Europe, majority of them are Indian.

Nancy Satish

Poonam’s strong curatorial stance is unmistakable and shines through as one takes a turn about the boutique, which could be easily mistaken for a high-concept gallery— rich with gothic-styled mirrors, European-inspired sofas with rich fabrics of suede, silks and linen, consoles with tops in marble stone, art-deco inspired crystal chandeliers, richly upholstered chaise lounges with button-tufting and accents… everything contributes to an aesthetic that is visually distinct and immediately appealing to the senses.

The space, on a sunny Wednesday morning, was seen milling with bloggers, socialites, architecture students and décor enthusiasts, who were seen busily taking photographs, drinking coffee, eating cake and learning all about interior style. “It’s not only all about you getting dressed up this festive season, dress up your homes, which are an extension to your personality,” says Nancy, clad in a pretty pastel top and a bright smile.

All about that base

It gets a little dramatic as Nancy goes ahead and pulls out an aqua blue throw pillow and pairs it with a mint green one, and then a deep velvet purple. They are colours you won’t typically think match, but this is where the colour wheel comes into play. “Choose something with a little bit of shimmer, because it gives a three dimensional effect and brings the entire room together,” she offers.

If walls could speak

“They are as beautiful as a piece of art itself, and makes the room really come alive,” Nancy says about wallpapers. These are also trending, with designers like Sabyasachi and Krsnaa Mehta coming up with a range of bright and beautiful patterns. Nancy suggests that we buy our wallpapers and curtains together, in colours that are complimentary to each other think a bright orange with a light blue.

Devil in the details

Nancy’s aesthetic clearly matches the Elan setting, as she shows us just how to change up and include understated accents in your space for the festive season. “Add small quirky elements like candle stands, bowls and vases, which changes the energy instantly. All you need is a neutral base.” Think a lot of accent mirrors, which also give the illusion of a larger room.