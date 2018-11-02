Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Delve into Diwali décor 

South Indian brand Elan Furnishings has made its mark by celebrating style, luxury and understated opulence.

Published: 02nd November 2018 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Saumya R Chawla
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: South Indian brand Elan Furnishings has made its mark by celebrating style, luxury and understated opulence.“This Diwali season, we have curated a variety of soft furnishings for upholstery in rich jewel tones, ranging from dark blues, emerald greens, oranges and reds. It’s perfect to add a pop of colour and festivity to your home,” Poonam Jhaver, the owner, says with a smile. 
There is really no place more fitting for interior designer, architect and founder of DesignWorks, Nancy Satish to host he Masterclass on Diwali décor. As we get sit around, surrounded by upholstery, we notice that while some of the fabrics are sourced from Europe, majority of them are Indian. 

Nancy Satish

Poonam’s strong curatorial stance is unmistakable and shines through as one takes a turn about the boutique, which could be easily mistaken for a high-concept gallery— rich with gothic-styled mirrors, European-inspired sofas with rich fabrics of suede, silks and linen, consoles with tops in marble stone, art-deco inspired crystal chandeliers, richly upholstered chaise lounges with button-tufting and accents… everything contributes to an aesthetic that is visually distinct and immediately appealing to the senses.

The space, on a sunny Wednesday morning, was seen milling with bloggers, socialites, architecture students and décor enthusiasts, who were seen busily taking photographs, drinking coffee, eating cake and learning all about interior style. “It’s not only all about you getting dressed up this festive season, dress up your homes, which are an extension to your personality,” says Nancy, clad in a pretty pastel top and a bright smile. 

All about that base
It gets a little dramatic as Nancy goes ahead and pulls out an aqua blue throw pillow and pairs it with a mint green one, and then a deep velvet purple. They are colours you won’t typically think match, but this is where the colour wheel comes into play. “Choose something with a little bit of shimmer, because it gives a three dimensional effect and brings the entire room together,” she offers.

If walls could speak
“They are as beautiful as  a piece of art itself, and makes the room really come alive,” Nancy says about wallpapers. These are also trending, with designers like Sabyasachi and Krsnaa Mehta coming up with a range of bright and beautiful patterns. Nancy  suggests that we buy our wallpapers and curtains together, in colours that are complimentary to each other think a bright orange with a light blue. 

Devil in the details
Nancy’s aesthetic clearly matches the Elan setting, as she shows us just how to change up and include understated accents in your space for the festive season.  “Add small quirky elements like candle stands, bowls and vases, which changes the energy instantly. All you need is a neutral base.” Think a lot of accent mirrors, which also give the illusion of a larger room.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwali season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp