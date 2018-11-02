Five-year-old boy dies during Kerala Piravi event

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Piravi celebrations at Christ Nagar School, Thiruvallam, turned tragic following the death of a five-year-old boy.

The cops said the boy had collapsed on the school premises after the celebration. Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved.

The Thiruvallam police identified the boy as Vipin, son of Vinod and Divya. The school had organised a programme in the morning to celebrate the Kerala Piravi Day.

Vipin was accompanied by his parents. After the event the boy had gone to fetch a glass of water but fainted.

Friday will be a holiday for the school in view of the incident, school authorities said.