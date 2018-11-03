Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

City’s IT zone to bid goodbye to sewerage waste

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Merin Mariya 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, the much-delayed sewerage project which would benefit the Kazhakoottam-Muttathara-Technopark-Medical College areas has kicked off in the city. Cooperation minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the work which is part of the initial phase of the sewerage plan, that comes under the Central government’s AMRUT scheme. 

“The sewerage plan was proposed under the JNNURM scheme. There were several issues that hindered the project including space allocation for pumping stations. The Corporation which is implementing the AMRUT scheme, decided to speed up the procedures since we have been receiving a number of complaints of sewage waste being disposed into the Thettiyar river,” said Rakhi Ravikumar, deputy mayor, Corporation.

The sewerage plan which will cost Rs 115 crore covers areas including Kazhakoottam, Sreekaryam, Kalathoor and Kadakampally. Sewage pipes would be laid parallel to the Thettiyar river from Kazhakoottam to Aakkulam. “The pipelines will solve more than half of the waste management issues. Waste from houses and flats will also be collected through pipelines,” said V K Prasanth, mayor, Corporation.

Pumping stations will also be established through the sewerage pipeline network. Kulathoor, Karimanal, Aakkulam, Edathara, Shanthi Nagar, Ulloor and Karikkakom will have pumping stations. The waste collected from different parts of the city will reach the pumping station and will be brought through pipelines to the Muttathara sewage plant. The Muttathara sewage treatment plant has a capacity of 107 million litres (MLD) but is now capable of treating only 40 MLD.  

The officials with AMRUT scheme are hopeful that laying of pipelines and setting up of pumping stations will resolve half of the waste generated in the IT sector. Currently, the sewage plant collects sewage waste from only five blocks (A, B, C, D, and E) out of the 18 sewage blocks under the Corporation. The authorities are hopeful of solving 80 per cent of the sewerage waste through this project. 

“Even as Kazhakkoottam is expanding in the developmental front, the Thettiyar river has become a dumping yard of waste. It has gone from being a pristine water body to a filthy cesspool. It is alleged that half of the waste which flows into the river is expelled by Technopark. Hopefully, this will come to an end soon”, said the officer-in-charge AMRUT, on conditions of anonymity .

The aim is to finish off work before March 2020, when the mission period expires. “The pipeline plant which is an extension of Thiruvananthapuram sewerage system is progressing. We don’t have efficient workers for the project,” said assistant executive engineer, AMRUT.

The project
will hopefully be completed before March 2020. “The pipeline plant which is an extension of Thiruvananthapuram sewerage system is progressing,” assistant executive engineer, AMRUT

BUDGET
ALLOCATION
Total budget- Rs 115 crore
Arasumoodu-  Karimanal sewerage pipeline scheme-  Rs 1.82 crore
From Kuzhivila- Aakkulam (pipeline)- 
Rs 15.08 crore
Technopark- Rs 9.80 crore 
(waste collection well)
Pulayanarkotta- Muttathara-(treatment plant)-Rs 49.96 crore
Sewerage plan  exclusively for
 Medical College-  Rs 19.16 crore 
 -The first phase of the project has begun
-Aim is to remove IT sector/ flats/household waste
- Focus is on Thettiyar river clean-up

Comments

