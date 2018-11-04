Railway observes Vigilance Awareness Week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southern Railway conducted in-house seminars and outreach programmes at educational institutions to mark the Vigilance Awareness Week. As part of the programme, awareness sessions for passengers were also conducted at various railway stations.

An elocution competition was organised as a part of an outreach program in association with the Kerala Institute of Travel and Tourism Studies(KITTS), Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday.