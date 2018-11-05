Globally lauded ‘Midnight Run’ is all ready for IFFI screening

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Midnight Run’, a Malayalam short film selected as one of the Indian Panorama films in the International Film Festival of India-2018, is no stranger to film festivals. The 14-minute film, which stars Dileesh Pothan and Chethan Jayalal and is directed by Kochi-based visual communication graduate Remya Raj, has already created waves in various national and international film festivals.

Recently, the film – Remya’s directorial debut – was screened in the 11th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram and won accolades from movie-buffs and critics alike. The film was also named the ‘best Indie short film’ in the Indie Best Films Festival held in California. The film was also screened in the ‘competition section’ in the Seven Hills International Film Festival in Hungary, the Kionsmena-Minsk International Film Festival held in Belarus and the International Short Film Festival at Bengaluru.

“I am happy the film got selected as an Indian Panorama film. It is a huge recognition for beginners like me,” said Remya.‘Midnight Run’ is a realistic drama that takes place on a single night. The story revolves around a young boy from a scrapyard. On a festive night, he is compelled to hitch a ride with a trucker. Despite his attempts to strike a friendship with the driver, the boy fails leading to an uncomfortable silence in the truck. Slowly, the boy realises the danger looming over him and there seems to be no escape.Remya said the film was about the emotion of fear. “It deals with the transformation of a person triggered by fear and the other person who is at the receiving end. I shot the film in Kochi and only during nights,” Remya said.

‘Midnight Run’ has a strong backing of experienced technicians. While Gireesh Gangadharan cranks the camera, Kiran Das, known for his work in ‘Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum’ is the editor. The story is by B T Anilkumar, while Satheesh Eriyalath is the producer.