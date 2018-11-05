Living on the edge in their dilapidated homes

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the 192 fishermen families are getting ready to move to their new homes built under the ‘Pratheeksha Project, nine families in the coastal area are left alone and lead a life in fear. “My home is in a bad state and I have a physical condition which doesn’t allow me to walk for more than five minutes. Before the sea erosion, I used to sell snacks and lime juice to earn money. Yesterday, when it was pouring heavily, I went to take a shower and saw a man hiding inside the bathroom. We are not safe in here anymore,” said Mary Saroja from Kumari Cottage, Valiyathura.

Mariya Pushpam who lives with her husband, a cancer patient, has a similar story. “Our lives are in great danger. When the situation became worse, we moved into a rented home near Beemapally mosque. The rent was Rs 5000. We came back within two months. I have to find money for his treatment too. I have given many pleas to the government. They have offered Rs 10 lakh to build a new house. We need at least seven lakh to buy a plot. They say they will consider us in the next phase. It is going to take years,” she said.

Mary Saroja and Mariya Pushpam are among the families who were not included in the Pratheeksha Project as their houses were damaged in the sea erosion that happened recently. Only those who were affected till 2013 were included in the beneficiaries list.

Though they have been offered Rs 10 lakh each to build a new house, there are apprehensions.

“Safety is my ultimate concern. I have two children and a grandchild in my house which doesn’t even have a door. Sea erosion can happen anytime. We don’t want to take the risk anymore. I have signed the agreement in which we will be receiving the amount offered. Even though it won’t be sufficient to build a decent home, we will manage to construct a one-room kitchen with sanitation facilities,” said Shylaja, a victim of sea erosion.

Thirteen families, who had been living in the rehabilitation camps for the past six years, have been considered the last moment. The families who failed to make it to the beneficiary list have zero hopes.

“For the township project with 192 houses, it took six long years. We have no hope. Either take the money offered and leave or live in the same house for the next three to four years,” said Viji Joseph, sea erosion victim.