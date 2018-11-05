Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two killed in accidents at Karamana

Two people were killed in road accidents in the district on Sunday.

Published: 05th November 2018 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two people were killed in road accidents in the district on Sunday. Sankaran Pillai of Nedumcaud near Karamana was killed after being knocked down by an autorickshaw. The police said the accident occurred by Saturday 8 pm at Karamana when Pillai was returning home after work. The 63-year-old suffered head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. However, his condition worsened and he died in the wee hours of Sunday.

In another accident that occurred in the coastal village of Puthenthope, a 50-year-old fisherman was killed when his scooter collided with a mini lorry coming from the opposite direction. The deceased is Lawrence alias Babu, a resident of West Thura. A heavily injured Lawrence was immediately hospitalised, but died.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp