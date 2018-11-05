Two killed in accidents at Karamana

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two people were killed in road accidents in the district on Sunday. Sankaran Pillai of Nedumcaud near Karamana was killed after being knocked down by an autorickshaw. The police said the accident occurred by Saturday 8 pm at Karamana when Pillai was returning home after work. The 63-year-old suffered head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital. However, his condition worsened and he died in the wee hours of Sunday.

In another accident that occurred in the coastal village of Puthenthope, a 50-year-old fisherman was killed when his scooter collided with a mini lorry coming from the opposite direction. The deceased is Lawrence alias Babu, a resident of West Thura. A heavily injured Lawrence was immediately hospitalised, but died.