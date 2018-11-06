Green initiatives for ITI campuses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The campuses of Industrial Training Centres, which come under the Industrial Training Department (ITD), is set to adopt green measures under the aegis of the Haritha Keralam Mission. Workshops will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur to chalk out a roadmap. The first workshop at the Mar Gregorios Renewal Centre, in Nalanchira, on Wednesday will be inaugurated by Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan.

“The workshop will have classes on waste management, agriculture, water conservation and implementation of the green protocol,” said an officer. Haritha Keralam Mission executive vice-chairperson T N Seema said the mission and ITD had worked together during the floods and the idea of starting green campuses was devised then.

The other day the Local Self-Government Department set out a clear-cut guideline for the Haritha Keralam Mission to augment initiatives towards attaining self-sufficiency in vegetable production. According to the LSGD, while promoting agriculture in barren lands, the mission should also take up efforts to spread initiatives like kitchen gardens with the help of the MGNREGS and Kudumbashree workers.

While encouraging individual households to take up farming, the department is also planning to promote methods like drip and wick irrigation in areas facing water scarcity.