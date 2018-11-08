Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ebony and ivory

At the core of designer Devyani Kapoor's creative deliberations is her inherent need to put pencil to paper.

By Rebecca Vargese
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At the core of designer Devyani Kapoor’s creative deliberations is her inherent need to put pencil to paper. However, in the case of her newly launched apparel brand, Black Sheep by Breviloquent, thread embroidery takes the place of graphite, while a blank white fabric replaces paper. “I have always been intrigued by art. How a single image could mean different things to different people,” explains the 27-year-old graduate of Mass Communication. Launching her label with a collection titled Not So Basic, the brand attempts to celebrate the black and white monochrome as something beyond a wardrobe staple; as a symbol of sophistication and clarity. 

Hard and fast rule

A continuation of her ongoing initiative called Shuffling Suitcases that attempts to spotlight slow fashion labels, the three-week-old online brand is the culmination of two years of industry research, we learn. “We have hosted seven editions of Shuffling Suitcases so far. Black Sheep was born out of my understanding of how slow fashion works and what it takes for a brand to be sustainable,” Devyani says, adding that her choice of colour palette came from perhaps one of her biggest learnings yet—that organic colours bleed, if not done right.  

Get in line

Easy to wear garments that lean towards the anti-fit silhouette, the Not So Basic collection that features 12 styles, makes up for the lack of vibrant hues with its intricate surface embroidery. Abstract line art that organically forms the features of a woman’s face, underline the leitmotif of the collection. “We started out by looking for underground artists who we could collaborate with.

After finalising on the design and buying the copyrights of the art, our skilled karigars were employed to manually convert the art onto the fabric.” Offering clean geometric cuts, the collection hosts an array of overlap shirts, a high side slit tops, belted jumpsuits and a straight cut shirt dress in cotton, apart from the sheer organza peek-a-boo jackets. While it is elements like exaggerated collars, folded sleeves and a little hand embroidered sheep motif that provides novelty in an otherwise minimalistic line. 

Play by ear

Taking her design capabilities forward, the Not So Basic collection also includes a limited edition accessory segment of four earring designs created on raw silk with hand embroidered abstract motifs and finished with beads. “The earrings were just something that I had created for myself. But, one Instagram post later, I had multiple DMs asking me about the label,” says the former journalist. 
Though an offline store is in the future of Black Sheep by Breviloquent, Devyani’s immediate plans include working on a new collection, while discovering new artists to collaborate with. 
 

