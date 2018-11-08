Kesavananda Bharati selected for V R Krishna Iyer Award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Head of the Edneer Mutt Kesavananda Bharati has been selected for this year’s V R Krishna Iyer Award instituted by the Law Trust. He was selected for the award based on his landmark victory in the legal fight against the state government. The award carries a statuette and a purse of Rs 25,000.

The apex court had ruled the Parliament has only limited powers to amend the basic constitutional structure. The award will be presented on Law Day which falls on November 26. The awardee was selected by a panel of judges which comprised Law Trust patron Advt.

Shaheed Ahmed, trust chairman Advt. Santhosh Kumar P, and Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) principal B Rajendran. The award was instituted by the Law Trust in 2015.