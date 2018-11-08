Swami Vivekananda Park in Kowdiar: SHRC notice to Corporation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Commission has served a show cause notice to the city corporation for not obeying its order to renovate the Swami Vivekananda Park, Kowdiar.

The commission had on January 2 asked the civic body to renovate the park within two months. Commission chairman Justice Antony Dominic also called for a report within three weeks of the date of issue of the order.

The commission’s specific directions in the order included repair of the drinking water pipes, watering the plants, power reconnection, lighting the lamps, repair of the park benches and proper cleaning. Though works were started after the order, they were stopped midway. The order was based on a petition by Shefin Kowdiar.