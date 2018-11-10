Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Probe team fails to find Neyyattinkara DySP on the run

The police, meanwhile, were of the opinion that the bail plea is most likely to get rejected and they felt he might be forced to end his run soon.

Published: 10th November 2018 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch team formed to probe the murder of Sanal Kumar, allegedly committed by Neyyattinkara DySP B Hari Kumar, on Friday visited the crime scene and collected evidence. They also visited witnesses including a hotel owner Maheen and recorded their statements. 

Maheen later alleged he was facing threats over giving statements to the investigation team and asked for police security. Maheen runs a hotel at Kodangavila in front of which Sanal was killed. 

Maheen said he would shut down his business and move to his native place in Poovar if the threat persists. 
Meanwhile, the manhunt for absconding Hari Kumar has failed to yield any results. Police sources said the accused was well aware of the tracking methods and hence has been able to evade arrest so far. “He is not using mobile phones. That’s why we are yet to locate him. He also knows how the police tracking works and hence he is taking adequate precaution,” said Thiruvananthapuram Range I G Manoj Abraham.

Police sources felt that the beleaguered officer might not be able to evade arrest for a long period.  Legal sources said Hari Kumar’s anticipatory bail will be considered by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Wednesday. 

The police, meanwhile, were of the opinion that the bail plea is most likely to get rejected and they felt he might be forced to end his run soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Neyyattinkara DySP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp