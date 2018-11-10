Probe team fails to find Neyyattinkara DySP on the run

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch team formed to probe the murder of Sanal Kumar, allegedly committed by Neyyattinkara DySP B Hari Kumar, on Friday visited the crime scene and collected evidence. They also visited witnesses including a hotel owner Maheen and recorded their statements.

Maheen later alleged he was facing threats over giving statements to the investigation team and asked for police security. Maheen runs a hotel at Kodangavila in front of which Sanal was killed.

Maheen said he would shut down his business and move to his native place in Poovar if the threat persists.

Meanwhile, the manhunt for absconding Hari Kumar has failed to yield any results. Police sources said the accused was well aware of the tracking methods and hence has been able to evade arrest so far. “He is not using mobile phones. That’s why we are yet to locate him. He also knows how the police tracking works and hence he is taking adequate precaution,” said Thiruvananthapuram Range I G Manoj Abraham.

Police sources felt that the beleaguered officer might not be able to evade arrest for a long period. Legal sources said Hari Kumar’s anticipatory bail will be considered by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Wednesday.

The police, meanwhile, were of the opinion that the bail plea is most likely to get rejected and they felt he might be forced to end his run soon.