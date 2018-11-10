Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Trivandrum Marathon for rebuilding Kerala on Dec 1

In an effort to encourage a healthy lifestyle, the state sports department has decided to conduct ‘Sports Kerala Trivandrum Marathon’ every year.

Published: 10th November 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to encourage a healthy lifestyle, the state sports department has decided to conduct ‘Sports Kerala Trivandrum Marathon’ every year. In addition to making a healthy lifestyle, the marathon will be a platform to raise funds to the CMDRF. This year’s marathon will be held on December 1. The marathon will be a major event in a calendar year with a slogan of ‘Run for rebuild Kerala’. The run will be flagged off at 8 pm on December 1. Around 10,000 people are expected to participate in the event.

The highlight of the event are the full (42.19 km) and half marathons (21.09 km). There is also a ‘family fun run’ of 2 km and a 10 km run, prior to the start of the marathon. 

Racers start at Manaveeyam and head to Palayam, Ayurveda College, Vellayambalam before returning to Manaveeyam.

Trivandrum Runners Club is the sponsor of the event. Celebrities and defence personnel will also take part in the event.  

For registration, send a mail to sktmarathon@gmail.com with following details: Name, contact number, email id, CMDRF receipt number, category of race. Participants must also attach the receipt copy of the donation.

For details contact: 97459 11164

 

