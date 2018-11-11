‘Adukkalayil ninnu arangathekku’ staged

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The classic play of social reformist V T Bhattathiripad, ‘Adukkalayil ninnu arangathekku’, was staged at the VJT Hall on Saturday. The play was screened in connection with the 82nd-anniversary observance of the Temple Entry Proclamation. The women characters of the play were acted by ‘Pennakam’, a women’s collective. Mohan Mainagappally is the director and V P Jayaprakash Menon and Vadakkumthala Sreekumar wrote the script. The play was staged jointly by the Karunagappally Taluk Library Council and Kudumbashree. First staged in 1929 at Edakkunni, near Thrissur, the drama enacts the practices and rituals in the Namboodiri community, especially the plight of ‘antharjanams’.