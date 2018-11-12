Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

8 more AYUSH villages to come up in state

The Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine has decided to establish eight more AYUSH villages in the state.

Published: 12th November 2018 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

KK Shailaja

Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development K K Shailaja with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine has decided to establish eight more AYUSH villages in the state. With this, the number of such villages will rise to 16. According to Health Minister K K Shailaja, the said initiative is for addressing lifestyle diseases and other non-communicable diseases which are showing a spike among the population due to unhealthy lifestyle and food habits.

K K Shailaja

The minister further added that as part of the programme, medicinal plant cultivation will be taken up in selected grama panchayats with the help of the Kerala State Medicinal Plant Board and Horticulture Mission. The new panchayats that have been selected for the AYUSH villages are Koothuparamba (Kannur), Kunnumal (Kozhikode), Ottapalam (Palakkad), Nilambur (Malappuram), Mananthavady (Wayanad), Irinjalakuda (Thrissur), Mallapally (Pathanamthitta) and Ambalappuzha (Alappuzha). It is learnt that the selected grama panchayats will be provided with a financial assistance of `10 lakh each.

