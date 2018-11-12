Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Packing in more women power at Travancore Gymkhana Club

The annual membership is about Rs 20,000 plus tax which is available for one year.

Published: 12th November 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom which boasts of a clubhouse and indoor sports facility has been a beehive for all sorts of sports activities including badminton, basketball, squash and snooker. The Travancore Gymkhana Club which was launched under the Karyavattom Sports Facilities Limited (KSFL) is also a rare confluence of sports, recreation, leisure and lifestyle. Presently, it is introducing a women-friendly package titled ‘For Her’, exclusively meant to encourage women to participate in sports activities.

The annual membership is about Rs 20,000 plus tax which is available for one year. Women can choose to play badminton, basketball, squash and also use the swimming pool. Yoga sessions and zumba classes will also be offered. “ We thought of introducing this facility for women exclusively. The price has also been reduced so that maximum number of women can join the club. As some women may be reluctant to use swimming pools and other facilities  in the presence of men, we have planned a day package for women,” said Ajay Padmanabhan, Chief Operating Officer, Sports Hub.

There is no age limit for taking up membership. Already 50 senior women have joined the club. “ We have not kept an age limit as we want more women to come and make use of the sport facilities that are being provided at the Sports Hub,” said Ajay. Besides this, baking class and other health workshops have also been planned for women. Tournaments for women will also be conducted.

The club provides its members an exclusive access to its numerous avenues for entertainment and social engagement for the entire family- including a multi-sports indoor hall, facilities and equipment designed for professionals, international convention centre.  The multi-sports KSFL- Tenvic Sports Academy which is operated by sports coaching company Tenvic founded by Indian Cricket legend, Anil Kumble, also uses these indoor facilities to train youngsters in the city.

