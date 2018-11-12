Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Protecting the ideals of the Constitution

Come Tuesday, and the city will witness a unique gathering of social activists and artists from various realms.

Published: 12th November 2018 08:37 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come Tuesday, and the city will witness a unique gathering of social activists and artists from various realms. The mega meet titled ‘We the people’ campaign plans to spread the idea that no custom is above the constitution. “Our country is in great crisis. I have returned after14 years to save my country,” said Maitreyan, a human rights activist. As a precursor to the meet which will be held at Central Stadium on Tuesday, the organisers have launched a book sale, painting and photo exhibition along with musical performances to drive home the point.

A number of organisations have joined the campaign which has been spearheaded by ‘Humans’ in the backdrop of the protest by a section against the Supreme Court verdict which allowed entry to the Sabarimala temple for women between the ages of 10 and 50.

‘We the people’ aims to protect the ideals of the constitution. “This is a fight to preserve the fundamental rights of the people. India is a secular country and not rooted in religion or gender,” said T C Rajesh, member. The poster exhibition is based on ‘Samuhika Charithram’ themed by T Murali, an artist. “Around 35 posters have been exhibited. All of these are acrylic on canvas. Through my paintings, I have tried depicting the violent past and the need for change,” said T Murali. The paintings have a write-up attached to it “My paintings are named as ‘Amana’.

The meaning of the word is Buddhist or Jain Monk. Myths of Shiva, Parashurama, caste hierarchy, centralised power, taxes like  Mulakkaram are all included,” added Murali. One of the major attractions of the poster exhibition is the painting of ‘Nangeli’, the lower caste woman whose brave act of cutting her breasts led to the abolishment of ‘mulakkaram’. The painting named ‘The Silent Goddess of Kollur’, disrobes the myth surrounding the Mookambika temple in Kollur, Karnataka by showing a picture of the original idol believed to have been installed by Adi Shankara.

He also has covered contemporary issues. His painting ‘Abhaya Moksham’ talks about the controversial death of Sister Abhaya. Other paintings include the murder of CPI(M) rebel T P Chandrasekharan and historical facts such as Gandhi’s murder. The members informed that the event is going to be peaceful and entertaining. “There will be songs, folklores, band performances, dance, everything to entertain the public. It is going to be a festival of unity and equality of all sorts,” said Maitreyan.

