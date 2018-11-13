Green carpet project to develop 77 tourist destinations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government would launch the green carpet project in 77 major tourist destinations in the state. The project envisages infrastructure development at the tourism destinations and setting up of basic amenities at these destinations and their upkeep on a permanent basis.

The project would be implemented in association with local self government bodies, tourism entrepreneurs, students, national service scheme, Kudumbshree and Kerala Suchitwa Mission, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop organised as part of the green carpet tourism project here on Monday, he said the Tourism Department has appointed as many as 77 destination managers at 77 tourism destinations in the state.

These destination mangers would be available for tourists and would be entrusted to address the issues raised by the tourists in any of the tourist destinations in the state.They should also be responsible for identifying the shortcomings in the tourist destinations and coordinate with various departments to rectify them, he said. All destinations should be made fit for tourists by November 31, the minister said.