Tourism ministry plans to turn dump sites around city to gardens

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to showcase an alternate lifestyle which will be in tune with climate change adaptation, the district administration and its intern team have successfully converted the third site in Thycaud into a garden, under its Udhyanam project. In an initiative worth emulating, the district has unveiled Udhyanam project intending to convert 36 dump sites in and around the city into gardens and thereby creating a web of self-sustainable spaces.

The city is in progress to become a model district by converting dump yards into self-sustainable and useful spaces of aesthetic value. The project is being carried on with the help of a team involving dedicated leaders, stakeholders and volunteers. Contrary to the usual waste clearance system where the waste cleared from one place is, in turn, dumped elsewhere, Udhyanam project takes a sustainable approach to waste management.

The project funded by Terumo Penpol is executed by Change Can Change Climate Change, a collective of various organisations and associations that work towards transforming the district into a sustainable and healthy living space. Headed by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and District Collector K Vasuki, Udhyanam runs in collaboration with various other stakeholders in the district including clubs, residents associations, student volunteers and business associations.

The volunteers working for Udhyanam will segregate the waste collected into biodegradable (BD) and non-biodegradable (NBD). The biodegradable waste will first be filled into grow bags and then will be inoculated with microbes and left for 15 days. After that, ornamental plants will be planted in these grow bags thus converting the dump site into a garden. The NBD, on the other hand, will be forwarded to the Corporation for secondary segregation and recycling. Around 32 volunteers were assigned to clear the Thycaud site, so it usually takes around a day or two to complete this task, said Subin Varghese, project head of Udhyanam.

A separate team has been assigned for data collection. The team is responsible to do a complete study about the management of waste in an area and create awareness among the public on how to manage the waste generated at their home within their surroundings. These steps are taken to make sure that the cleared sites are not turned into a dump site again.

“We are also planning to conduct community engagement programmes such as painting and other events by involving the children of the residents association. To make the community itself responsible to maintain their sites, such an awareness is required. By the end of this year, we aim to convert at least six such sites,” said Subin. The first project of Udhyanam was inaugurated at Jawahar Nagar stretch in June. The second site that was identified and completed is Kannammoola ward. The fourth site identified for the project is Kunjalumoodu. The work is expected to begin from Saturday.

Action against unlawful waste collection

The volunteers spread awareness about the camera surveillance in the area to prevent future misuse of the land by private agencies and individuals. Strict action will be taken against the agencies who unlawfully collect waste from the flats.