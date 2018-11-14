Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open ‘Spectrum’ project tomorrow

During the programme, the CM will also make a declaration on implementing the Saranabalyam project a state-wide one.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-level inauguration of Spectrum, an umbrella project that brings together seven programmes meant for children with intellectual disabilities, will be conducted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday at Nishagandhi Auditorium.

During the programme, the CM will also make a declaration on implementing the Saranabalyam project a state-wide one.“The Spectrum project will not only train the parents on how to take care of their children with intellectual disabilities but also ensure quality therapy centres and services across the state,” said K K Shailaja, Social Justice Minister, at a press meet here on Tuesday.  ‘Saranbalyam’ project

According to her, the launch of the Spectrum project will be followed by the declaration of state-wide implementation of ‘Saranabalyam’ - an initiative to make the state free from child begging, child labour and child trafficking.

“Saranabalyam project was first launched in Pathanamthitta district. It was later extended to Kollam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts. Till date 65 children were rescued, and of these 37 were from other states,” Shailaja said.

The Social Justice Department had earlier stated that as part of the Spectrum initiative some key projects like empowering the parents of intellectually disabled children, ensuring quality therapy centres and treatment, autism centres at five medical colleges and Kozhikode NIMHANS, establishing a Regional Autism Rehabilitation and Research Centre at NIPMR-Thrissur, training for doctors working in the autism sector and others.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Social Security Mission had stated that as part of the Spectrum project a training module has been prepared for the parents and they will also be provided with classes of physiotherapists, occupational therapists and others. It is said the module would also make the parents empowered to identify the talents of their children.

