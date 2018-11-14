We The People: Citizens unite for a cause

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Stadium was a sea of magenta, the symbolic colour denoting universal harmony and cooperation. The ‘We The People’ event which was held on Tuesday was a unique gathering of sorts and was organised to uphold constitutional values while reaffirming individual freedom and equality.

The mega event unofficially titled ‘the freedom festival’ or one-day carnival saw participation from many youths. The event began at 10 am, with a performance by band ‘Oorali’. The use of traditional percussion instruments and the creative mix of folklore, poetry and theatre was a musical-visual treat for the audience.

Majenta balloons were lifted up in the air as an expression of freedom. A constitutional pledge to reinforce secularism was taken. The chief guest for the event was journalist N Ram. In the introductory speech, he reaffirmed the values enshrined in the constitution are republican and not authoritarian.

“Every individual has the right to expression, which includes social-political and economic expression. Whatever is happening against women these days is sexual harassment,” said N Ram. He also informed that Kerala which is a socially progressive state and is facing a test to prove it. Ram appreciated the effort put by the Kerala police to stay calm and focused, during times of provocation and vandalism.

Social activist Shabnam Hashmi spoke about the unprecedented attack against the four pillars of democracy. “Fascism is knocking on our doors. All fourteen characteristics of fascism have been identified. Democratic pillars are attacked and ‘we the people’ are here to safeguard our constitution,” said Shabnam Hashmi.

‘Pets of Anarchy’, a 50-minute drama directed by Sam George and showcased at the event reminds viewers about fascism and how it spreads its wings when a society fails to react. “It was a call for action for the people who still remain silent. The play is set against certain current political and social issues,” said Rahul P, spectator and a student of Mar Ivanios College.Performance of protest songs by band ‘Gravity’, folk songs by Jayachandran Kadambanadwere the other attractions.