Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa arrives in city for IAF Conference

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, for a two-day Commanders’ Conference of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Southern Air Command (SAC), Akkulam. During the conference, Dhanoa will address officers of SAC and station commanders of the Air Force establishments under the jurisdiction of SAC. Important operational and maintenance issues, future operational challenges, and key HR issues are slated to be discussed during the conference, a defence spokesperson said.

The Air Chief will also interact with the air warriors, non-combatants, DSC personnel, civilian employees and other defence personnel posted at HQ SAC. On his arrival at SAC, Dhanoa was presented a ceremonial guard of honour.

The Air Chief, who is accompanied by his wife Kamalpreet Dhanoa, President, Air Force Wives’ Welfare Association (AFWWA), was received at the Thiruvananthapuram airport by Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, and Group Captain P K Awasthi, Station Commander 17, FSBU.