Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa arrives in city for IAF Conference

The Air Chief will also interact with the air warriors, non-combatants, DSC personnel, civilian employees and other defence personnel posted at HQ SAC.

Published: 15th November 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, for a two-day Commanders’ Conference of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Southern Air Command (SAC), Akkulam. During the conference, Dhanoa will address officers of SAC  and station commanders of the Air Force establishments under the jurisdiction of SAC. Important operational and maintenance issues, future operational challenges, and key HR issues are slated to be discussed during the conference, a defence spokesperson said. 

The Air Chief will also interact with the air warriors, non-combatants, DSC personnel, civilian employees and other defence personnel posted at HQ SAC. On his arrival at SAC,  Dhanoa was presented a ceremonial guard of honour. 

The Air Chief, who is accompanied by his wife Kamalpreet Dhanoa, President, Air Force Wives’ Welfare Association (AFWWA), was received at the Thiruvananthapuram airport by Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, and Group Captain P K Awasthi, Station Commander 17, FSBU.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
B S Dhanoa Air Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp