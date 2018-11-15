Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Alpashi festival comes to a close

 The annual Alpashi festival at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple concluded with the aarattu ceremony on Wednesday.

Published: 15th November 2018 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

The Arattu procession from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in connection with the Alpashi festival, proceeding to Shanghumugham Beach on Wednesday. Every year the airport remains closed twice - for the Painkuni festival and the Alpashi festival - when Arattu procession passes through the runway | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual Alpashi festival at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple concluded with the aarattu ceremony on Wednesday. During the ritual, the idols of Lord Sree Padmanabhaswamy, Lord Sree Krishna, and Lord Narasimha were brought out of the temple through the west gate. Afterwards, they were taken in a colourful procession for the ritualistic bath in the sea at Shankumugham. The procession started in the evening and returned at night with traditional torches.   

Travancore royal family head Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma and other members of the family escorted the procession holding drawn swords and shields. Upon reaching Shanghumugham, the idols were placed at the aarattu mandapam, the grand old stone structure on the beach. The idols were given a ritualistic bath in the sea.  

Traditional temple orchestras, armed police personnel, and members of the Madras Regiment, mounted police, and men in traditional attire of the soldiers of the erstwhile Travancore royal army were part of the procession.   As part of the procession, some flights were rescheduled at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. 

Alpashi festival

