Lost in apathy

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kovalam beach, a prime tourist destination in the state, is now in a state of neglect. Even though the annual tourist season has begun in November, authorities are sitting on the maintenance works in front of the main entrance at Hawa beach, posing difficulty to visitors. Most vehicles have to park on the top portion of the road proceeding to old Asoka beach, if they need to get to the Hawa beach.

John Samuel, a taxi driver said the cars could not move towards the beach as the KWA has dug up the pathway at the entrance which was paved using interlock tiles. “Another major issue is the lack of proper street lights on the walkway beside the beach. Strays are also a menace. The situation turns worse during the nights. Authorities should ensure timely completion of the work,” said John. The main footpath from Kovalam junction to the beach is also under repair.

Deserted beach

Visitors often visit the beach from November to February. However, though the season has begun, the Hawa beach wears a deserted look. Senthil Kumar, a shack owner at Hawa beach said business is dull for them now.

“Kovalam does not feel alive. However, we are hoping business will look up in December and January. This is the first time that the beach looks very dull and less populated in November. Maybe the floods and the murder of a foreign tourist have brought down the inflow,” said Senthil.

The restrictions imposed by the Police and Excise on liquor would yet be another reason.

Raigon, a resort owner at Kovalam said the bookings have come down drastically compared to previous years. “Normally, the rooms are filled by the end of October. The lull in tourism could be felt ever since the demonetisation drive started,” he said.

Besides, foreigners are not happy that the shops close down by 10 pm unlike in beaches outside the state.

‘Pathway to be restored within two weeks’

Speaking to Express, K Shahul Hameed, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary, said the Kerala Water Authority has assured them that they would restore the pathway in two weeks time. “ We admit that the dug up-slope road caused inconvenience to the arrival of tourists at the beach. The KWA was supposed to begin the project in 2012 but local issues held up the work. They were only able to start the work now. We have, however, given the ultimatum. Similarly, we will implement a master plan for Kovalam soon which includes repairing of footpaths and streetlights,” said Shahul Hameed.