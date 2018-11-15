Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Susai Pakiam miffed over runway project

Major Archbishop Susai Pakiam of the Latin archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram came out against the proposed runway expansion project at Trivandrum airport.

Published: 15th November 2018 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major Archbishop Susai Pakiam of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram came out against the proposed runway expansion project at Trivandrum airport. At press meet here on Wednesday, he said the proposal to construct a runway in seawater parallel to Shanghumugham Beach as part of the extension work of the Trivandrum airport is against the interest of the fishermen folks who live in the region. 

“We are not against development. But the development detrimental to the livelihood lives of fishermen who live close to the vicinity and sea ecosystem of the region cannot be accepted. So the state government should backtrack from its proposal,” he said. 

“We suspect there is a move to give Shanghumugham Beach and Trivandrum airport to big corporates in the same way we gave the Vizhinjam Port to a private entity,” said Susai Pakiam. The Archbishop said the Latin Catholic community Day will be organised at Shanghumugham Beach on December 9. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
runway project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp