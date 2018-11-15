Susai Pakiam miffed over runway project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Major Archbishop Susai Pakiam of the Latin Archdiocese of Thiruvananthapuram came out against the proposed runway expansion project at Trivandrum airport. At press meet here on Wednesday, he said the proposal to construct a runway in seawater parallel to Shanghumugham Beach as part of the extension work of the Trivandrum airport is against the interest of the fishermen folks who live in the region.

“We are not against development. But the development detrimental to the livelihood lives of fishermen who live close to the vicinity and sea ecosystem of the region cannot be accepted. So the state government should backtrack from its proposal,” he said.

“We suspect there is a move to give Shanghumugham Beach and Trivandrum airport to big corporates in the same way we gave the Vizhinjam Port to a private entity,” said Susai Pakiam. The Archbishop said the Latin Catholic community Day will be organised at Shanghumugham Beach on December 9.