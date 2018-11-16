Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Commanders' conclave begins at Southern Air Command

Further, the Air Chief lauded the efforts made by SAC in providing air rescue and relief during the mid-August Kerala floods.

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), presiding over the SAC Commanders' Conference at Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Emphasising the role of IAF's Southern Air Command (SAC) in furthering Indian security and economic interests in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), on Thursday called for joint efforts with the Indian Navy to enhance maritime capabilities. 

Presiding over the SAC Commanders' Conference being held at the SAC HQ at Akkulam, Dhanoa underlined IAF's inherent ability to be the first and fastest responder during peace and war. He stressed the need to maintain operational and combat readiness. The Air Chief also expressed his satisfaction at the induction of the Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) by SAC. Dhanoa recalled the crucial role played by SAC during Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka in 1987 and Operation Cactus (Maldives) in 1988. 

Further, the Air Chief lauded the efforts made by SAC in providing air rescue and relief during the mid-August Kerala floods. He appreciated the synergy and coordination achieved by the command with the civil administration, the paramilitary and the sister services during the crisis. Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SAC, outlined the emerging strategic role of SAC, given the evolving power equations in IOR and South China Sea. 

This called for accelerated induction of the indigenously built Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas), and Sukhoi Su-30 fighters,  infrastructure development, construction of IAF enclaves and deployment of radars. The Air Chief awarded the trophies for the Best Flying Station and Best Non-Flying Station to Air Force Station Sulur and Air Force Station Thiruvananthapuram, respectively. Dhanoa departed for New Delhi in the evening. 

