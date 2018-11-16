Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Staging of Prabha Varma's play, ‘Kanalchilambu’, today 

The two-hour theatre play was scripted by Muhad Vembayam without killing the essence of the 'novel in verse' and is produced by Unni Divya.

Published: 16th November 2018 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Madhu will inaugurate the theatre portrayal of 'Kanalchilambu', a poetic creation by Prabha Varma talks about the problems faced by women, on Friday. "I wrote this novel in verse to portray the difficulties faced by women," says Prabha Varma. It aims at spreading the message 'women must be respected and loved for her character, not for her body and appearance.'

"Theatre play is an amazing medium through which we can depict the contemporary issues. I want the play to reach out to a maximum number of audience sharing the issues of the women getting suffered across the world and I readily accepted the invitation for making my novel in verse to a play."

The two-hour theatre play was scripted by Muhad Vembayam without killing the essence of the 'novel in verse' and is produced by Unni Divya. The play is being staged by 'Aradhana' Thiruvananthapuram, said director Meenambalam Santhosh.The drama is about a milk woman 'Anandhi' who reaches a palace under certain circumstances as a widow and later becomes the queen. 

The play further narrates the difficulties she faces during her voyage to find her husband. "The play gives a message to the youngsters that, women must be respected and loved for her character, not for her body and appearance," says Bindu Pallichal who is donning 'Anandhi' in the play.

Seven women from various walks of life, including ADGP B Sandhya, IAS officer Divya S Iyer, actor Menaka Suresh, dancer Rajashree Warrier, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, journalist Saraswathy Nagarajan and playback singer Aparna Rajeev, will line up for the inaugural event at Karthika Thirunal Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram at 6 pm. 

On selecting seven women from various fields for the function, Menambalam Santhosh said: "The play itself talks about the distress faced by women and every woman must be honoured for the challenges that she faces in her everyday life."

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhu Kanalchilambu Prabha Varma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp