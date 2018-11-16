Staging of Prabha Varma's play, ‘Kanalchilambu’, today 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Madhu will inaugurate the theatre portrayal of 'Kanalchilambu', a poetic creation by Prabha Varma talks about the problems faced by women, on Friday. "I wrote this novel in verse to portray the difficulties faced by women," says Prabha Varma. It aims at spreading the message 'women must be respected and loved for her character, not for her body and appearance.'

"Theatre play is an amazing medium through which we can depict the contemporary issues. I want the play to reach out to a maximum number of audience sharing the issues of the women getting suffered across the world and I readily accepted the invitation for making my novel in verse to a play."

The two-hour theatre play was scripted by Muhad Vembayam without killing the essence of the 'novel in verse' and is produced by Unni Divya. The play is being staged by 'Aradhana' Thiruvananthapuram, said director Meenambalam Santhosh.The drama is about a milk woman 'Anandhi' who reaches a palace under certain circumstances as a widow and later becomes the queen.

The play further narrates the difficulties she faces during her voyage to find her husband. "The play gives a message to the youngsters that, women must be respected and loved for her character, not for her body and appearance," says Bindu Pallichal who is donning 'Anandhi' in the play.

Seven women from various walks of life, including ADGP B Sandhya, IAS officer Divya S Iyer, actor Menaka Suresh, dancer Rajashree Warrier, dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, journalist Saraswathy Nagarajan and playback singer Aparna Rajeev, will line up for the inaugural event at Karthika Thirunal Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram at 6 pm.

On selecting seven women from various fields for the function, Menambalam Santhosh said: "The play itself talks about the distress faced by women and every woman must be honoured for the challenges that she faces in her everyday life."