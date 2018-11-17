Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath turns teacher again

The minister who inaugurated the refresher course held at the Government Women’s College led a class for the participants on the molecular machine.

Published: 17th November 2018 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Education Minister

Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A refresher course for Higher Secondary Teachers held in the capital city turned out to be a refreshing experience for Education Minister C Raveendranath, a former chemistry professor.

The minister who inaugurated the refresher course held at the Government Women’s College led a class for the participants on the molecular machine. The minister urged the teachers to focus on inspiring creativity in children and not focus on marks-oriented education.

Education Minister
C Raveendranath

“Teachers should be able to give wings to students’ thoughts. Education should awaken their thoughts. They should ask questions. Vast reading makes a conventional teacher rise above the normal. A teacher’s reading should not be confined to  academic topics. They should be able to identify the distinct skills of every student,” he said.

The minister said the people had high hopes on the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission which is receiving national and international attention. The government is following a modern teacher training programme. “The way to make the education sector better is to train good teachers. The government is planning refresher courses for all Higher Secondary teachers,” he said. 

General Education director K V Mohankumar presided over the function. Collegiate Education director Haritha V Kumar, Higher Secondary director PK Sudheer Babu, SCERT director Dr J Prasad, joint director PP Prakashan, deputy directors A Noushad, Narayani, Dr Satheesh and Women’s College principal G Vijayalakshmi attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
C Raveendranath Kerala Education Minister Minster turns teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp