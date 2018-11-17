Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath turns teacher again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A refresher course for Higher Secondary Teachers held in the capital city turned out to be a refreshing experience for Education Minister C Raveendranath, a former chemistry professor.

The minister who inaugurated the refresher course held at the Government Women’s College led a class for the participants on the molecular machine. The minister urged the teachers to focus on inspiring creativity in children and not focus on marks-oriented education.

“Teachers should be able to give wings to students’ thoughts. Education should awaken their thoughts. They should ask questions. Vast reading makes a conventional teacher rise above the normal. A teacher’s reading should not be confined to academic topics. They should be able to identify the distinct skills of every student,” he said.

The minister said the people had high hopes on the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission which is receiving national and international attention. The government is following a modern teacher training programme. “The way to make the education sector better is to train good teachers. The government is planning refresher courses for all Higher Secondary teachers,” he said.

General Education director K V Mohankumar presided over the function. Collegiate Education director Haritha V Kumar, Higher Secondary director PK Sudheer Babu, SCERT director Dr J Prasad, joint director PP Prakashan, deputy directors A Noushad, Narayani, Dr Satheesh and Women’s College principal G Vijayalakshmi attended.