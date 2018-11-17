Southern Air Command crucial to protect Indian interests: Air Marshal B Suresh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command (SAC), has called for the timely completion of ongoing projects including operationalisation of the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) and induction of the Sukhoi Su-30 squadron.

He was addressing the two-day SAC Commanders’ Conference which concluded here on Friday. Air Marshal Suresh emphasised the importance of SAC in preserving and protecting Indian interests in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). “The dynamic and ever-evolving situation in the IOR is likely to put SAC to test any time and hence the need to be operationally ready,’’ he said.

An op-ready SAC is a deterrent to any misadventure by the adversary.

The Air Marshal also stressed the importance of cybersecurity and the need to institute strong measures to make SAC’s cyber systems more robust. Wing Commander R S Manoj Kumar (Retd) spoke on ‘image intelligence’ and Brigadier Neeraj Varshneya from HQ Integrated Defence Services spoke on space-based surveillance programme.

Various branch heads of SAC reviewed the operational, maintenance and administrative aspects highlighting critical issues. Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, had inaugurated the commanders’ conference on Thursday.