St Ephrem HSS win basketball tournament

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : St Ephrem HSS, Mannanam, Kottayam, won the 10th Captain R Harshan Memorial All-Kerala Inter-school Basketball Tournament held at the Sainik School, Kazhakootam.

The annual event is organised by the school in collaboration with the Old Boys’ Association (OBA) of the school.

St Ephrem HSS won the trophy and cash prize of `10,000 defeating St Joseph’s HSS, Alappuzha, which won a cash prize of `6000. Joshua Abraham of St Ephrem HSS was selected the best player while Adwaith M S of Sainik School was adjudged the most promising player.

Jinu Devasia of St Joseph’s HSS, Pullikunnu, was the top scorer. In all, 12 schools participated in the tournament which was inaugurated by school principal Colonel V K S Rawat on November 13.

Sharmila Mary Joseph, secretary, Finance (Expenditure) was the chief guest at the valedictory function. An alumnus of the school, Harshan, who was attached to the special forces of the Army, laid down his life in a fierce standoff with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.