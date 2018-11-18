Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Hartal plays spoilsport on School Science Fest

One of the worst affected by the hartal was the School Arts and Science Festival.

Published: 18th November 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The unexpected hartal announced on Saturday by Hindu Aikya Vedi and Sabarimala Karma Samithi which was supported by the BJP baffled the people, especially who had travelled to the city from other parts of the state.

One of the worst affected by the hartal was the School Arts and Science Festival. “The School Science Fest has been postponed to coming Monday,” said Deputy Director of Education Thankachan C N. 
District School Science Fair food convenor Wilson F said: “The food budget was `2,50,000 for 3,500 people. On Monday we will have to prepare food again for the same number of people, which will result in a huge loss of money and manpower.”

The students who came for the Fest from outskirts were affected by the hartal. 
“Usually, the participants arrive the previous day to get a good venue for setting up the stalls. More than 200 students, teachers, and parents from various parts of the district who had arrived the previous day were stuck at Model Boys Higher Secondary School in Thycaud with their school buses,” Wilson F said.

The food that was arranged for 3, 500 people was distributed in hospitals, medical college, orphanages and also at the railway station. “The food we distributed helped the victims of hartal, especially those who came to the Regional Cancer Center (RCC) by train,” he said.

