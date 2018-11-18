Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sporting spirit that doesn't age

For Farook, sports is a vital component of his existence, while  Sabitha Thomas sees it as a way to stay young.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  For Farook, sports is a vital component of his existence, while  Sabitha Thomas sees it as a way to stay young. And, for Unaiz Abdulla, it is an alternative to sweating it out at the gym. For many like them, the Veterans-Masters Sports and Arts competition organised by the Corporation offered a perfect platform to showcase their affinity for fitness.

K Viswambharan of Pongummoodu
winning the 200 m race in the 
75-plus men's category 

The three-day competition that began at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium on Sunday saw a packed stadium with elderly cheering for their peers. Other venues include Jimmy George Indoor Stadium.

According to many, such competitions increase their mobility and self-confidence. "I feel young again. I was a sports enthusiast from a very young age and I even got a job through sports quota. Now,  that the Corporation is offering a great platform, I feel like I have regained something I lost," says Sabitha Thomas, a participant in the Badminton Singles (35-45) category.

Unaiz Abdulla is 61. He thinks this is not about winning or losing. "We are getting a chance at fitness. It feels good to be sweating. I will participate in next year events too," said Unaiz. 

According to the Corporation officials, physiological and psychological reasons hinder the elderly from taking part in sports competitions and this has to be changed.  "We aim at the holistic wellbeing of the elderly. There are also plans to build a sports team. This team will be competing in inter-district sports competitions," said Udayakumar, the organiser. 

Mayor V K Prasanth says such events foster social interaction and social relationships. "Sports like volleyball, football and handball help in core strengthening, building stamina and improves balance. There will be an overall mental wellbeing. Such competitions aim at training their mind and body simultaneously," said the Mayor. 

The competitions include badminton, races (100 m, 200 m, 400m, 800m, 1500m) long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus throw, hammer throw and javelin throw. The categories include the age groups of 35-40, 40-45, 45-50, 50-55, 55-60 and 60 above. 

On Tuesday, the Corporation has plans to organise literary and arts events to add more colour to the competitions. The events include classical music, short-story writing, drawing, sculpture-making, poetry, violin-flute-guitar competitions, theatre play, folklore, poem recitation and thiruvathira. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp