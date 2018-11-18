Sporting spirit that doesn't age

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : For Farook, sports is a vital component of his existence, while Sabitha Thomas sees it as a way to stay young. And, for Unaiz Abdulla, it is an alternative to sweating it out at the gym. For many like them, the Veterans-Masters Sports and Arts competition organised by the Corporation offered a perfect platform to showcase their affinity for fitness.

K Viswambharan of Pongummoodu

winning the 200 m race in the

75-plus men's category

The three-day competition that began at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium on Sunday saw a packed stadium with elderly cheering for their peers. Other venues include Jimmy George Indoor Stadium.

According to many, such competitions increase their mobility and self-confidence. "I feel young again. I was a sports enthusiast from a very young age and I even got a job through sports quota. Now, that the Corporation is offering a great platform, I feel like I have regained something I lost," says Sabitha Thomas, a participant in the Badminton Singles (35-45) category.

Unaiz Abdulla is 61. He thinks this is not about winning or losing. "We are getting a chance at fitness. It feels good to be sweating. I will participate in next year events too," said Unaiz.

According to the Corporation officials, physiological and psychological reasons hinder the elderly from taking part in sports competitions and this has to be changed. "We aim at the holistic wellbeing of the elderly. There are also plans to build a sports team. This team will be competing in inter-district sports competitions," said Udayakumar, the organiser.

Mayor V K Prasanth says such events foster social interaction and social relationships. "Sports like volleyball, football and handball help in core strengthening, building stamina and improves balance. There will be an overall mental wellbeing. Such competitions aim at training their mind and body simultaneously," said the Mayor.

The competitions include badminton, races (100 m, 200 m, 400m, 800m, 1500m) long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus throw, hammer throw and javelin throw. The categories include the age groups of 35-40, 40-45, 45-50, 50-55, 55-60 and 60 above.

On Tuesday, the Corporation has plans to organise literary and arts events to add more colour to the competitions. The events include classical music, short-story writing, drawing, sculpture-making, poetry, violin-flute-guitar competitions, theatre play, folklore, poem recitation and thiruvathira.