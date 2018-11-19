Ailing ICCONS cries for facilities 

Sruthy Mariam Iype By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Our children are usually sidelined in schools when others perform on stage. Through this initiative, we wish to give our children an opportunity to display their talents”, said Chaya Govind, vice-president of the parents' association of Institute of Communicative and Cognitive Neuro Sciences (ICCONS) that provides rehabilitation therapies for cognitive and communicative disorder-affected individuals.

She was with her child to take part in 'Wings to Fly', a cultural programme of ICCONS held at Pulayanarakotta on Sunday. The parents cheered and clapped as the children performed action songs they learnt at the music therapy sessions, one of the many initiatives started by the parents association.

But, looming behind these seemingly enthusiastic faces is concern and anxiety. Even the talent show was a desperate attempt to get the authorities' attention.

Set up in 1998, the institute boasted of an integrated team of neurologists, speech-language pathologists, audiologists, clinical psychologists and physiotherapists. But, the current situation is a far cry from its glorious beginning. It is severely understaffed and lacks facilities crucial for treating conditions under the Autism Spectrum Disorders.

“The incentives and increments are inadequate. Due to this, most staff leave when they get better offers. Currently, there are seven unfilled vacancies for therapists,” says Anil Kumar Nair, HoD, Psychology, ICCONS.

Meanwhile, it is the children who bear the brunt. Rajesh R has been bringing his son for speech therapy since he was three. But in the last four years, this the third time he is being assigned to a new speech therapist. “Children with ASD are generally very reluctant to accept an external person. Over time, there is a certain rapport that the therapist builds with the child which is integral. But, when a new therapist takes over, they have to start from scratch and this jeopardises the progress made by the child.”

With over 100 therapies scheduled each day and crippled by a dire shortage of staff, the institute is struggling to provide quality treatment. “An ideal therapy session should happen on a one-to-one basis. But, under the present situation, therapists are forced to conduct sessions simultaneously for three to four individuals. In this case, the effectiveness of the treatment is compromised”, says Anil.

While the parents vouch for the dedication and expertise of the professionals, they are miffed by the apathy of the higher authorities. “Though this is the main institute, all attention is now diverted towards NISH-CHINTHA, a unique facility at Shornur for the intellectually impaired. So far, we haven’t seen the director of the institute PA Suresh even once,” says Chaya. Dr Suresh was unavailable for comment.

However, ICCONS administrative officer Tomy Dennis denies allegations about staff shortage.

"Currently, just one sanctioned post is vacant. This is an autonomous establishment functioning on a government grant. We charge only nominal amount, that too based on the parents' economic background. It's the institute's only source of income. Altogether there is about 170 staff at both the centres and a grant-in-aid of Rs 2.57 lakh is received each year which accounts for only 40 per cent of the staff salary," he said.