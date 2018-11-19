Top blockchain experts to meet in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Leading blockchain experts and thought leaders from around the world will be congregating in the capital city next month for a threeday summit planned by Kerala Blockchain Academy (KBA), for sharing ideas and leading discussions on collaborative opportunities in leveraging the technology for public good.

The summit titled ‘BlockHash Live 2018’, scheduled for December 6-8 at Hotel Uday Samudra, Kovalam, will offer a rare opportunity for global businesses in blockchain to look into expansion of their operations in Kerala in particular and India in general. The event will be a unique platform to explore the disruptive potential of the blockchain technology for achieving public good through capacity building to promote research, development and entrepreneurship. For registration, visit: blockhash.live.

Early bird tickets will be closed on November 20. An initiative of the state government, KBA comes under the diverse portfolio of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management– Kerala (IIITM-K). KBA offers a massive in-person training programme aiming to create a vast pool of 25,000 blockchain professionals within the next three years in Kerala under the Accelerated Blockchain Competency Development (ABCD) Programme of K-DISC.

Since its inception in 2017, the globally-recognised ecosystem of KBA has been offering certification programmes, R&D activities and consultancy. In the latest summit, lead speakers will be attending the event including Bob Tapscott, Blockchain Research Institute, Canada; Jennifer Greyson, founder and CEO, Neureal; Sussane Tarkowski, founder, Bitnation, Switzerland; James Fennel, COO, Bitnation; Dilip Krishnaswamy, vice-president, Reliance Jio Infocomm; Sudin Baraokar, Global IT Innovation advisor; Sushmita Ruj, assistant professor, ISI Kolkata; Mahesh Govind, CEO, DigiLedge; Prasanna Lohar, head - Innovation, DCB Bank Ltd; and Haven Arlene Au, cofounder, Blockchain Sandbox, Bangkok; Aron C, Blockchain Sandbox, Bangkok; Rajarshi Mitra, Blockchain researcher, Blockgeeks, Akash Agarwal, director of Tech, Blockchain Education, Network.