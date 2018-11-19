World Soil Day contests on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the occasion of World Soil Day, Kerala Soil Survey and Soil Conservation Department is organising one-day competitions for college and school students at PWD Rest House, Thycaud on November 23.

Competition includes painting (watercolour), quiz and essay writing (English/Malayalam). Interested participants can register through email to soildirector@gmail.com and contact 0471 2339899, 2339800, 2339292 or send a direct application to the address- Director, Kerala Social Survey and Soil Conservation Department, Centre Plaza building, 3rd and 4th floor, Vazuthacaud, Thiruvananthapuram.

Registrations will close by November 21 at 5 pm. Winners will receive prizes including trophies and certificates on December 5 at Kanakakkunnu Palace.