Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Biomedical waste woes? Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has a solution

The Corporation along with health authorities has identified three spots in the city where medical waste will be collected, from homes and hospitals alike.

Published: 21st November 2018 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Though there are around 300 hospitals, Thiruvananthapuram boasts of a single bio-medical waste treatment plant (Illustration by Amit Bandre)

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finding it difficult to dispose of IV tubes, urine bags, needles and blades generated at your home? Aimed at addressing the biomedical waste woes, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation along with health authorities has identified three spots in the city where medical waste will be collected, from homes and hospitals alike.

Earlier, hospitals were directed to dispose of diapers and sanitary napkins in disposable pouches which would then be handed over for disposable to the biomedical waste treatment facility. However, the directions were found to be flouted time and again. "Though clear instructions were issued to the sanitary workers who handle hospital waste, most of the time, the disposal method is not strictly followed," said K Sreekumar, Health Standing Committee chairman, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Taking this into consideration, the authorities plan to conduct surveys and make household-level registrations. Through this, they will spread awareness about disposing of biomedical waste in a scientific way. “ We have already identified Palayam, Chalai and Mannanthala as the centres which will boast of a bio-medical waste collection facility. We are hoping to recruit a team of workers who will collect waste from the houses,” said Alexander T, health supervisor.

Though there are around 300 hospitals, the city only boasts of a single bio-medical waste treatment plant. The Corporation had handed over the responsibility of collecting biomedical waste from hospitals to the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly (IMAGE). However, there was no such plan for homes. “All houses cannot do away with medical waste in the same manner. Kitchen bins have been provided for each home but residents are finding it difficult to dispose of the medical waste, because of its hazardous nature,” said Alexander.  

Although diapers and sanitary waste can be burnt in incinerators, it is not a permanent solution as it causes pollution. The Corporation, along with the Pollution Control Board, is planning to do away with these incinerators taking the pollution factor into consideration.

Since diapers and napkins cannot be avoided at homes, the Corporation plans to promote diapers and napkins using cotton with zero plastic. The Corporation, with the help of college students, is conducting a survey to study the type of waste generated at homes. Along with this, they also plan to recruit an agency to collect and treat different kinds of bio-medical waste in houses. Three bags will be given to each household. Since there are frequent complaints on the exorbitant prices charged by sanitary workers, the Corporation hopes to make the waste disposal system, more affordable.

Survey to be held

The Corporation, with the help of college students, is conducting a survey to study the type of waste generated at homes. Along with this, the civic body plans to recruit an agency to collect and treat different kinds of bio-medical waste in houses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biomedical waste IV tubes Thiruvananthapuram Corporation medical waste Kerala hospitals bio-medical waste treatment plant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp