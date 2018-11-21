Biomedical waste woes? Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has a solution

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finding it difficult to dispose of IV tubes, urine bags, needles and blades generated at your home? Aimed at addressing the biomedical waste woes, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation along with health authorities has identified three spots in the city where medical waste will be collected, from homes and hospitals alike.

Earlier, hospitals were directed to dispose of diapers and sanitary napkins in disposable pouches which would then be handed over for disposable to the biomedical waste treatment facility. However, the directions were found to be flouted time and again. "Though clear instructions were issued to the sanitary workers who handle hospital waste, most of the time, the disposal method is not strictly followed," said K Sreekumar, Health Standing Committee chairman, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Taking this into consideration, the authorities plan to conduct surveys and make household-level registrations. Through this, they will spread awareness about disposing of biomedical waste in a scientific way. “ We have already identified Palayam, Chalai and Mannanthala as the centres which will boast of a bio-medical waste collection facility. We are hoping to recruit a team of workers who will collect waste from the houses,” said Alexander T, health supervisor.

Though there are around 300 hospitals, the city only boasts of a single bio-medical waste treatment plant. The Corporation had handed over the responsibility of collecting biomedical waste from hospitals to the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco-friendly (IMAGE). However, there was no such plan for homes. “All houses cannot do away with medical waste in the same manner. Kitchen bins have been provided for each home but residents are finding it difficult to dispose of the medical waste, because of its hazardous nature,” said Alexander.

Although diapers and sanitary waste can be burnt in incinerators, it is not a permanent solution as it causes pollution. The Corporation, along with the Pollution Control Board, is planning to do away with these incinerators taking the pollution factor into consideration.

Since diapers and napkins cannot be avoided at homes, the Corporation plans to promote diapers and napkins using cotton with zero plastic. The Corporation, with the help of college students, is conducting a survey to study the type of waste generated at homes. Along with this, they also plan to recruit an agency to collect and treat different kinds of bio-medical waste in houses. Three bags will be given to each household. Since there are frequent complaints on the exorbitant prices charged by sanitary workers, the Corporation hopes to make the waste disposal system, more affordable.

Survey to be held

The Corporation, with the help of college students, is conducting a survey to study the type of waste generated at homes. Along with this, the civic body plans to recruit an agency to collect and treat different kinds of bio-medical waste in houses.