'Elevate' helps startups explore potential

Startups in India have begun to emerge as an asset class.

Published: 21st November 2018 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Startups in India have begun to emerge as an asset class. What is immediately required is to step up investment to support them in keeping up with the trend, said Shanti Mohan, founder, LetsVenture. “Lot of wealth managers don’t talk about startups as an asset class because they don’t know which startup angel investors should invest. It’s important for investors to understand that they should invest behind high-quality founders,” said Shanti Mohan, in her lead presentation at a workshop organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

The workshop titled 'Elevate' was held as part of the Startup Investor Education Programme for HNIs (High Networth Individuals) and potential investors, as an interactive platform for startups and investors to explore, connect, engage and co-invest.

The focus of the workshop, the first of a series planned by KSUM, was on startups in health care sector. “There is a growing breadth in the angel investment ecosystem in terms of their base location and past experience. There are 4,000 active angel investors overall in India and no exit horizon pattern has emerged yet,” Shanti said.

