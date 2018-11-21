Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

If menstruation is dirty, the whole human race is dirty: Mallika Sarabhai

Mallika interacted with dance students at the lecture cum interaction programme organised at the Guru Gopinath Natana Gramam, here on Tuesday.

Published: 21st November 2018 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Dance students trying to take selfie with dancer and social activist Mallika Sarabhai at Guru Gopinath National Dance Museum in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “If menstruation is dirty, then the whole human race is dirty, because without menstruation there will be no pregnancy,” said classical dance exponent Mallika Sarabhai, in an apparent reference to the ongoing Sabarimala issue. Mallika told reporters here on Tuesday, society is not for any one section. “Tradition is what we create. We have to change anything that is discriminatory. Do we think ourselves to be so superior that we are able to protect our gods?” she asked.

Mallika interacted with dance students at the lecture cum interaction programme organised at the Guru Gopinath Natana Gramam, here on Tuesday. The interaction was part of the ‘Meet the master’ programme where she spoke on the influence of theatre in contemporary bharatanatyam. “Menstrual blood has more stem cells that can save people’s lives than any other blood. In Scandinavian countries, governments and hospitals are asking women to keep their menstrual blood. They collect the blood from everybody’s house and then make it into stem cells which save cancer patients. Is that dirty?” asked the danseuse to the crowd of dance enthusiasts. 

Stressing the need to ‘question’, Mallika Sarabhai spoke at length about her experimentation in dance and the need to formulate a new vocabulary for dance, one in tune with the present world. Sharing her journey through dance, she stressed art is an incredible medium to reach out to people with an idea. 
Also for her, like her late mother, Mrinalini Sarabhai, dance and theatre are mediums to debate the wrongs in the society.

 “To me, the arts have been an incredible language to reach out to people with an idea. Perhaps when our gurus first developed dance styles, what was really important in those times was spirituality. Perhaps if the gurus were alive now, they would be speaking about different things through dance,” she added. 
At the lecture, she gave dance enthusiasts a peek into her world of dance and her experimentation in reinterpreting the myths.  Stressing the need to question the traditions, she urged the students to ask themselves whether all things that are passed on as traditions are right.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mallika Sarabhai menstruation Sabarimala

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Santhosh
    Isn't mensuration supposed to be the excretion of unfertilized eggs - which means it is just like any other excretion? You don't need to glorify menstruation for getting gender equality. Knowing and understanding that women have to go through pain during those times
    9 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp