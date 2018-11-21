Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Progressive movement to counter BJP-Congress agenda the need of the hour: CPI's Panniyan Raveendran

Yuva Kala Sahithi state secretary A P Ahammed said Balaram helped the Communist party in the state to tide over crises at a time when it was facing setbacks worldwide.

CPI national control commission chairman Panniyan Raveendran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Late CPI leader N E Balaram’s memories would give strength to the progressive movement in the state, said CPI national control commission chairman Panniyan Raveendran.
“The absence of a leader like Balaram, who would have explained Marxian ideology in the context of Indian traditions, is a big loss,” he said at the inaugural of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of the late leader.

“The Congres and the BJP are trying to unleash riots in the state in the backdrop of the Supreme Court order on Sabarimala. They want to assume power even if the land and the people are destroyed. A progressive movement is the need of the hour to counter their propaganda,” said Panniyan.

Balaram was one of the top-most Marxian intellectuals the country has ever seen, said K Prakash Babu, CPI assistant secretary and president of N E Balaram Institute of Marxian Studies. “The centenary celebrations gain relevance at a time when some vested interests are trying to hijack Indian traditions,” he said.

Yuva Kala Sahithi state secretary A P Ahammed said Balaram helped the Communist party in the state to tide over crises at a time when it was facing setbacks worldwide. Balaram had pointed out the highlight of Indian tradition was the vast knowledge repository. Balaram claimed that an ancient form of Communism existed in India in BC 20 and materialism was part of Indian traditional knowledge.

“Balaram reconstructed our thoughts by claiming that Indian renaissance never happened. Renaissance was a continuing process for him. The state needs a new entry proclamation in which everyone can enter every place of worship,” he said.Prabahat Books CMD and MLA C Divakaran inaugurated the 50 per cent reduction sale of  Balaram’s works. CPI district secretary G R Anil received the first copy.

