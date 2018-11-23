Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Gifting’ them with a bright future

According to the organisers of the programme, they planned to reach out to schools which lost their libraries in the flood.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure students don’t lose the opportunity to read books, The Reading Room and 360 Degree have initiated ‘Gift a Story’,  a programme aimed at rebuilding libraries at select government schools in the state. According to the organisers of the programme, they planned to reach out to schools which lost their libraries in the flood.

As part of the initiative, ‘Gift a story’ boxes have been placed in different locations in the city where interested persons can drop in at least one book into these boxes. Since the books will be sent to schools, the organisers hope to collect more fiction-genre books in English and Malayalam for children aged below 16 years. Old magazines, especially torn copies are not preferred. 

The Reading Room is a space for readers of all ages to relax and enjoy a good book. Similarly, 360 Degree promotes social entrepreneurship among the youth. 

As part of the flood relief measures, The Reading Room aided St Joseph School, Varapuzha in Kochi in restoring books for their library which was damaged in the floods.

“There are several libraries which are not used in the right manner. We also thought of conducting regular sessions in schools where we can hold story-reading sessions, storytelling, and assisted reading with students of various classes on a regular basis,” said Gautham Ravindran, founder of 360 Degree. 
The Good Shepherd School has already handed over 300 books to the ‘Gift a Story’ campaign. “ A collection box has also been placed at The Reading Room. There are many children who come with their parents for the storytelling sessions,” said Archana Gopinath, founder of The Reading Room. She also said that their aim is to not only collect books but also create a colourful, comfortable and friendly corner that is inviting for the children. 

The volunteers of 360 Degree have also carried out many activities like providing school kits and uniforms to children during the floods. 360 Degree and The Reading Room are coming together to launch a one-of-a-kind internship programme for talented and inspiring youngsters to train them in social entrepreneurship ventures. “The first library will be set up at  St Joseph School, Varapuzha by December. We are also planning to continue this as a project and set up libraries in other schools with story telling sessions and workshops,” Gautham said.

