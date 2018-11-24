Assembly panel calls for devpt of Ayyankali memorial school 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly committee for SC, ST welfare will recommend to the Central Government to develop the Sree Ayyankali Memorial Government Model Residential Sports School as a sports institute with comprehensive facilities, committee chairman B Satyan MLA said.

The committee’s announcement came after its second visit to the school to review the facilities. The members interacted with the teachers and students during the visits. There are 240 students in the school which was started in 2002. The school has cent per cent pass and students have won several national and international honours.

“There is a good coaching facility for football, judo and athletics and the results are evident. But there is no sufficient coaching or trainers in other disciplines. The school timing is from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm which gives less scope for sports practice,” Satyan said.

The Sree Ayyankali School should rearrange timing on the model of the GV Raja Sports School which functions from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm, the committee observed. The students’ demand for expert training by the faculties of SAI and LNCPE should be considered.

The committee opined the school and hostel which function on 90 cents in the Agriculture University campus are facing land shortage. This should be addressed. A full-time resident tutor and sufficient teachers should be appointed. Committee members Chittayam Gopakumar, C K Asha and officials were part of the visit.