Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Assembly panel calls for devpt of Ayyankali memorial school 

The committee’s announcement came after its second visit to the school to review the facilities.

Published: 24th November 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly committee for SC, ST welfare will recommend to the Central Government to develop the Sree Ayyankali Memorial Government Model Residential Sports School as a sports institute with comprehensive facilities, committee chairman B Satyan MLA said.

The committee’s announcement came after its second visit to the school to review the facilities. The members interacted with the teachers and students during the visits.  There are 240 students in the school which was started in 2002. The school has cent per cent pass and students have won several national and international honours.

“There is a good coaching facility for football, judo and athletics and the results are evident. But there is no sufficient coaching or trainers in other disciplines. The school timing is from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm which gives less scope for sports practice,” Satyan said. 

The Sree Ayyankali School should rearrange timing on the model of the GV Raja Sports School which functions from 8.30 am to 1.30 pm, the committee observed. The students’ demand for expert training by the faculties of SAI and LNCPE should be considered. 

The committee opined the school and hostel which function on 90 cents in the Agriculture University campus are facing land shortage. This should be addressed. A full-time resident tutor and sufficient teachers should be appointed. Committee members Chittayam Gopakumar, C K Asha and officials were part of the visit.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp