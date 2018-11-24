Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Speaker wants mosques to open its doors to women

Muslim places of worship should also become part of the renaissance movement by allowing women’s entry, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan told media persons on Friday. 

Published: 24th November 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Muslim places of worship should also become part of the renaissance movement by allowing women’s entry, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan told media persons on Friday. 

Referring to the Sabarimala issue, the Speaker said it was unfair to replace the Constitution with beliefs. “Renaissance Movement is the pride of Malayalees. It should have a continuation. 

If we turn our back to it, we will travel back in time,” he said. 

The Speaker said the Temple Entry Proclamation in 1936 not only helped the less-privileged to visit Hindu shrines. 

“It had a larger role. The proclamation helped a good majority of less-privileged Hindus to formally enter the community,” he said. When asked whether women should be allowed in all mosques, he said mosques should also become part of the  movement.

