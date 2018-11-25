Platform vendors of Trivandrum's Chala market oppose makeover plan

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The platform vendors at Chala market are up in arms as the authorities have ignored their demands in the newly mooted ‘Chala Heritage Tourism project.’ The overview of the Chala heritage project was discussed with the traders at the corporation office, East Fort, on Saturday.

The meeting with the vendors was arranged after the government directive to begin the first phase of the project soon. As the work on the project is expected to start from Monday, the officers were here to discuss the plan with the vendors so that they could be rehabilitated for three months until the completion of the project. The meeting began with a video presentation of the completed Chala heritage market. As soon as the video presentation was over, the vendors rose up in protest.

They all raised their voice against the proposed plan as the engineers haven’t earmarked any space for the platform vendors. After a long discussion, the officers promised that none of the vendors will be dropped from the list. “Currently there are around 150 stalls registered under the corporation. The existing plan is prepared based on the registered vendors. We have asked them to submit a list of vendors who run shops on the platform based on which the vendors, along with the others, could be rehabilitated to a suitable location till the completion of the project,” said Sudheer Raj, corporation engineer.

More than the stall vendors, Chala market accommodates platform vendors who have been running their business here for the past 50 years. “I came here with my parents at the age of 3 and now I am 65 and is still working here to run my family. The maximum amount I earn from here on a daily basis is around `150. If the project is implemented as per the proposal, then many vendors like me will have no option for survival,” said P Saraswati, a platform vegetable vendor.

The platform vendors have to pay a monthly charge of `40 for running their business in the market. “They need our money but they don’t need us any more. There are many outsiders who own more than 2 to 3 stalls here. But the government does not have earmarked space for native sellers,” said 72-year- old Subhadra Amma, who runs a small vegetable stall. Most of the vendors were unaware of the upcoming project. “We survive on our daily income. If they shift us from the place for three months to execute the project without giving an alternative, we will be left in the lurch,” said Balan, a vegetable vendor.

Makeover for Chala Market

Habitat Technology group, a private construction company, has been assigned by the government to execute the ambitious Chala project. Based on the presentation by the Habitat group, from the current 150 stalls, the market will be rebuilt with 160 new stalls. The new market will have an interlocking tile floor and a proper drainage system. The proposal shows seven way entrance to the market. As most of the waste is produced from meat and fish markets, a biogas plant will be installed between the two markets to process the waste.

“During the first phase - the vegetable market will be renovated and in the second phase toilet and fish market will be renovated,” said Sudheer.